Mali Women out for 6, 10 and 11 as they set unwanted T20I records

As tournaments go, Mali will likely want to forget about the Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament as quickly as possible.

It was definitely record-breaking for them but they were on the wrong side of those records as they were thrashed in each of their six games.

The tournament saw them score the three lowest T20 international totals, while they had three of the four highest women's T20 international innings scored against them.

It started badly when Mali set the lowest ever T20 international score by being bowled out for just six runs in their first match against Rwanda.

Of those six, only one run was scored off the bat as five came via extras before Rwanda knocked off the required target in four balls.

Mali set another unwanted record in their third match when Uganda scored the highest ever T20 international total by racking up a massive 314-2 - that's 15.7 runs an over - with Oumou Sow conceding a world's worst 82 runs off three overs.

The total included 61 extras, with 30 no balls and 28 wides, and Mali's response saw them bowled out for 10 as they lost by 304 runs.

Mali's next match saw them concede 246-1 against Rwanda. However, despite making it through 20 overs, they could only score 30-9 as they lost by 216 runs.

Mali's misery

Match one

Mali 6 all out

Rwanda 8-0

Rwanda won by 10 wickets

Match two

Mali 11

Tanzania 14-0

Tanzania won by 10 wickets

Match three

Uganda 314-2

Mali 10

Uganda won by 304 runs

Match four

Rwanda 246-1

Mali 30-9

Rwanda won by 216 runs

Match five

Tanzania 285-1

Mali 17

Tanzania won by 268 runs

Match six

Mali 14

Uganda 18-0

Uganda won by 10 wickets