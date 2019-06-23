T20 Inter Provincial Trophy: Undefeated Knights lead with one round remaining

Shane Getkate took four wickets to disrupt Munster Reds' run chase

T20 Inter Provincial Trophy: Northern Knights v Munster Reds Northern Knights 167-6: S Getkate 49, G Thompson 37 no, M Adair 33; E Richardson 3-38 Munster Reds 135 (19.4overs): S Doheny 35, J Benton 21; M Adair 4-22, S Getkate 4-27 Knights won by 32 runs Full scorecard

Shane Getkate was outstanding with both bat and ball as Northern Knights beat Munster Reds in their T20 Inter Provincial Trophy match at Pembroke.

Getkate fell just one run short of his half century to help the Knights set the pace in the first game of the day.

The opener then returned to take four key wickets to clinch a 32-run victory.

Rain prevented any play in the second game of the day, leaving the undefeated Knights on top of the table with nine points.

Holders Leinster Lightning, who were unable to play their match against North West Warriors today, will hope to upset the Knights when the two sides meet on Monday with the defending champions on six points.

Although they won the toss, the Knights won lost opener James McCollum for just 16 runs but Getkake led the way for his side with a powerful 49 from 38 balls before being caught as he looked to bring up his half-century.

Greg Thompson (37 no) and Mark Adair (33) ensured there was no let up in the Knights' scoring rate as they compiled a magnificent sixth wicket partnership of 61 from just 4.1 overs.

Munster Reds, who came within one ball of causing a major upset against the holders Leinster Lightning on Saturday, were always facing an uphill battle against the aggressive bowling of Getkate and Adair, who finished with 4-22, and were dismissed with two balls remaining in the innings.

The end of the match heralded the start of heavy rain, which prevented the second match from going ahead with the final round of matches due to take place on Monday.