Twenty20 Interpros: Northern Knights and Leinster Lightning secure wins in Dublin

Rory Anders and Matt Ford come off the pitch after Leinster Lightning beat Munster Reds

Northern Knights beat North-West Warriors by seven wickets and Leinster Lightning saw off Munster Reds by three wickets in Saturday's T20 interpros.

Shane Getkate's figures of 5-8 from 3.2 overs devastated Warriors who were bowled out for 79 off 19.2 overs. Knights scored 82-3 in reply.

Munster accumulated 181-7 and with two overs left Leinster needed 24 to win.

Lightning's hero was Matt Ford, who hit a winning six off the last ball as part of his undefeated 34 off 13 balls.

In the opening game of the day at Sandymount, the established Warriors batsmen failed to make any impact and half the batsmen were dismissed for 51 runs.

The final five wickets could only produce a further 27 runs.

In reply Knights were always in control and romped to a comfortable success in the eleventh over. James McCollum contributed an undefeated 38 from 29 deliveries.

There was high drama at Pembroke as Ford's mighty six gave Lightning a three-wicket win.

Munster's Jack Tector and Cormac Hassett had put on 94 for the first wicket after 11.5 overs and Reds kept up the pace to reach 181.

In reply Kevin O'Brien hit four sixes and four boundaries in his 56 but gradually the visiting bowling curtailed the progress.

Leinster needed 15 off the final six balls and Ford ultimately delivered the match-winning runs.