Has India's tense win over Afghanistan brought Cricket World Cup to life?

Shami takes hat-trick as India avoid huge shock

India edged to a gripping 11-run win over Afghanistan at Southampton in a game that ebbed, flowed and came close to delivering one of the biggest shocks in the history of the Cricket World Cup.

Tight bowling meant Afghanistan had the relatively small target of 225 to chase, and they came agonisingly close until Mohammed Shami's hat-trick in the final over handed Virat Kohli's side their fourth win of the World Cup in dramatic style.

Together with Sri Lanka's shock 20-run win over England a day earlier, it has boosted a tournament that has been beset by criticism over the format, lack of close finishes and, ahem, the poor weather.

"This has been the game of the tournament so far," enthused former England captain Alec Stewart on Test Match Special. "The ebbs and flows, the quality of the cricket. What a game."

Will the excitement continue? And is 220 plays 220 better than the bat-dominated, boundary-fest one-day internationals we've been accustomed to seeing in England in the last few years?

India scrape home

Let's be honest here. It's the prospect of a shock which gets everyone's juices flowing.

As Afghanistan drew closer to a historic victory over the mighty India, led by Virat Kohli, comparisons were drawn with Bangladesh's win over Pakistan at the 1999 World Cup and Ireland's victory over England 12 years later.

Afghanistan were 106-2 with just over 21 overs remaining, and then needed 12 from five balls when Mohammad Nabi hit the first delivery of the last over for four.

The unthinkable was about to happen. The Indian superstars - said to be bigger in profile than Premier League footballers are in England - were about to be toppled by a nation playing in only their second World Cup.

Or so we thought.

Shami's hat-trick hurried the game to a dramatic conclusion, but readers of the BBC Sport live text basked in the beauty of another nerve-shredding finish.

Rizwan: Respect for Afghanistan. Not only did they win our hearts but gave us the closest game this year. I hope and pray Afghanistan's batting improves soon - the day it does they will become one of the most fascinating sides ever. Also salute to Mohammad Nabi.

Prayags: I would rate this win greater than the Pakistan win last week. Well played Afghanistan.

Ian Butler: Well that was a game of cricket! Was rooting for Afghanistan, but India just scraped home. Notice how much better one-day cricket is when there's a competition between bat and ball?

Reflecting on the tense finish, Kohli himself admitted to a few concerns: "It didn't go as planned. At the halfway mark we had some doubts in our mind but everyone had belief in the changing room.

"When things don't go your way you need to show character and bounce back.

"That showed the character of our team. We can take lot of heart from this win and take the confidence forward."

Cricket World Cup: India avoid a shock against Afghanistan

Respect for Afghanistan

Afghanistan's fairytale - you can watch a documentary about their incredible story on iPlayer here - did not have a happy ending on this occasion, but BBC Afghanistan correspondent Emal Pasarly was full of pride when interviewed on Test Match Special immediately after the match.

"I am emotional but it was a great game," said Pasarly. "All of the Afghanistan fans wanted the team to fight and they did fight today. That is the main thing.

"Afghanistan will get a lot out of this game. If they can take this to the Bangladesh game it will be even closer."

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib preferred to focus on his side's inability to convert 25s and 30s into 80s and 100s, but take nothing away from his side - they have lit up what had become a rather predictable tournament.

"What an amazing game," wrote Deepak Kumar on Twitter. "Against all odds, Afghanistan gave India a very tough fight and will learn a lot from this game."

Another BBC Sport reader, Rakesh Nair, added: "You have won so many hearts, Afghanistan."

That they did. And that they will continue to do.