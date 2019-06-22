Ian Bell: Warwickshire & England batsman makes comeback golden duck

Ian Bell has scored more than 20,000 first-class runs during his career

Warwickshire and England batsman Ian Bell was out for a golden duck in his first innings since suffering a toe injury playing in Pakistan.

The 37-year-old turned out for Knowle & Dorridge CC in the Birmingham and District Premier League.

But his return against Berkswell did not quite the way he had hoped.

"Finally, back on a cricket field on a glorious, sunny day... and greeted with a first-ball 0, That's why we love the game, right??," Bell posted on Twitter.

"Seriously, great2 be back playing & testing my foot out."

Bell, a veteran of 118 Tests, 161 one-dayers and eight T20 internationals for England, was caught behind off Richard Jones as Knowle and Dorridge were bowled out for 165.

He suffered a toe ligament injury in March playing for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League and needed surgery.

Warwickshire said in April that they hoped Bell would be fit to play for them "around June" and he has been back in the nets at Edgbaston since last month.

They are sixth in the Championship Division One table following Friday's three-wicket win over Yorkshire.