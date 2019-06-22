Cricket World Cup: England still confident - Trevor Bayliss

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England suffer shock defeat by Sri Lanka

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Dates: 30 May - 14 July, 2019 Live coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus text commentary, clips and highlights on the BBC Sport website

England remain confident of progressing to the World Cup semi-finals despite a shock 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka on Friday, says coach Trevor Bayliss.

England stay third in the 10-team table, but their three most difficult group games - against Australia, India and New Zealand - are still to come.

"We know if we play good cricket we are hard to beat," said Bayliss.

"That doesn't guarantee success, but as long as we're playing good cricket we give ourselves a chance."

England were the pre-tournament favourites but have not beaten any of their remaining three opponents in the World Cup since 1992.

They face Australia at Lord's on Tuesday, before playing India at Edgbaston next Sunday and New Zealand in Durham three days later.

"We've played well against these three teams in the recent past, so we're as confident as you can be going into the next match," Bayliss told Test Match Special.

England were set a target of 233 to chase on an increasingly difficult pitch at Headingley on Friday, but were smothered by a brilliant Sri Lanka bowling performance.

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch England unravel as Sri Lanka gain shock win

Bayliss says his side were "outplayed" by their opponents on a slow wicket and needed to find more urgency towards the beginning of their innings.

"We pride ourselves over the past few years in being able to find a way to win in those situations," said the Australian.

"They were very disciplined with the lengths they bowled. It wasn't a great wicket to play shots on - it was a little bit slow - and we saw that in the Sri Lanka innings as well.

"When you have got a couple of teams with some very good batters who are struggling to time the ball, it tells you the wicket was probably a little bit slow."

Bayliss says he is unsure whether Jason Roy will be fit to face Australia and will not rush the batsman back into his side.

Roy tore his hamstring in the defeat of West Indies last Friday and has missed the matches against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

"If someone of Jason's ilk is not playing, of course you're going to miss them," said Bayliss.

"That's the game. He's injured and I'm not exactly sure when he'll be back, but we are looking forward to him coming back.

"We're not going to risk him, that's for sure. We'll play each game as it comes and get the medical people to let us know whether they think he is right for the next game."

World Cup group table Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts 1 Australia 6 5 1 0 0 0.849 10 2 New Zealand 5 4 0 0 1 1.591 9 3 England 6 4 2 0 0 1.457 8 4 India 4 3 0 0 1 1.029 7 5 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 2 -1.119 6 6 Bangladesh 6 2 3 0 1 -0.407 5 7 West Indies 5 1 3 0 1 0.272 3 8 South Africa 6 1 4 0 1 -0.193 3 9 Pakistan 5 1 3 0 1 -1.933 3 10 Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0 -2.089 0

Top four go through to semi-finals