England v West Indies: Danni Wyatt's half-century helps hosts to win

Danni Wyatt
Wyatt's score was her highest T20 score in England
Second women's Twenty20 international, The County Ground, Northampton
England 180-6 (20 overs): Wyatt 81, Jones 37
West Indies 138-9 (20 overs): King 43; Brunt 2-22
England won by 42 runs
Scorecard

England held on to beat West Indies by 42 runs in an entertaining second Twenty20 international in Northampton.

Opener Danni Wyatt scored 81 from 55 balls to help England post an imposing 180-6 from their 20 overs.

West Indies made a quick start thanks to 43 from Stacy-Ann King and Chedean Nation's 22-ball 32, and were in the game at 96-3 after 12 overs.

But both fell in the 13th over and England closed out the win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

England can seal the series in the final match on Tuesday.

There was concern for England captain Heather Knight who did not field during the West Indies innings because of a hamstring injury.

The Women's Ashes starts in less than two weeks on 2 July.

More to follow.

