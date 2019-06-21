Cricket World Cup: England beaten by Sri Lanka but what does it mean for their chances?

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: England suffer shock defeat by Sri Lanka

England suffered a shock defeat to Sri Lanka on Friday which damages their hopes of winning the World Cup for the first time.

The loss is England's second of the group stage but it is not fatal.

The pre-tournament favourites remain third in the table on eight points with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

However, their chances are made significantly harder by the fact their three remaining games are against Australia, India and New Zealand, arguably their three biggest rivals for the title.

England would have to win all three games to guarantee a semi-final place, although two wins would likely be enough due to their superior net run-rate - the method used to separate teams level on points.

Similarly, one win could be enough for Eoin Morgan's but they would be relying on results to go in their favour.

There's one problem, however. England have not beaten Australia, New Zealand or India in the World Cup since 1992.

World Cup group table Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts 1 Australia 6 5 1 0 0 0.849 10 2 New Zealand 5 4 0 0 1 1.591 9 3 England 6 4 2 0 0 1.457 8 4 India 4 3 0 0 1 1.029 7 5 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 2 -1.119 6 6 Bangladesh 6 2 3 0 1 -0.407 5 7 West Indies 5 1 3 0 1 0.272 3 8 South Africa 6 1 4 0 1 -0.193 3 9 Pakistan 5 1 3 0 1 -1.933 3 10 Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0 -2.089 0

The remaining fixtures

Australia: England, New Zealand, South Africa.

New Zealand: West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, England.

England: Australia, India, New Zealand.

India: Afghanistan, West Indies, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka: South Africa, West Indies, India.

Bangladesh: Afghanistan, India, Pakistan.

West Indies: New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan.

