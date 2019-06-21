Charles Clark: Somerset CCC chairman dies

Charles Clark
Charles Clark began serving on the Somerset committee in 2010

Somerset chairman Charles Clark has died, the club has announced.

He served for more than six years on the general committee before replacing Andy Nash as chairman of the County Championship Division One leaders in January 2018.

Clark is the husband of Taunton Deane MP Rebecca Pow.

Somerset president Brian Rose said: "I knew Charles for a long time, and he was a Somerset man through and through."

Chief executive Andrew Cornish added: "Even as his health faltered, his love for the club remained undiminished."

Peter Trego on Twitter
Somerset all-rounder Peter Trego paid tribute to Clark on social media

