Joe Clarke & Tom Kohler-Cadmore charged by ECB

Joe Clarke is in his first season with Nottinghamshire, while Tom Kohler-Cadmore joined Yorkshire in 2017

Nottinghamshire batsman Joe Clarke and Yorkshire's Tom Kohler-Cadmore have been charged with bringing the game into disrepute by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

Clarke, 23, and Kohler-Cadmore, 24, were named as members of a WhatsApp group which came to light during the trial of former team-mate Alex Hepburn.

Hepburn was found guilty of rape in April and jailed for five years.

Neither Clarke nor Kohler-Cadmore were charged with any criminal offence.

Additionally, there is no suggestion of any criminal wrongdoing by the pair.

Their respective ECB charges will be heard by the independent Cricket Discipline Commission.

Clarke and Kohler-Cadmore have been charged with a breach of ECB directive 3.3, which states: "No participant may conduct themself in a manner or do any act or omission at any time which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the ECB, the game of cricket or any cricketer or group of cricketers into disrepute."

In the WhatsApp group, Hepburn posted rules of a sexual conquest competition, which he later admitted were "disgusting, horrible and embarrassing".

Hepburn, Clarke and Kohler-Cadmore all played for Worcestershire at the time of Hepburn's offence, which happened in April 2017.