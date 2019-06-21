Toby Lester: Warwickshire sign Lancashire bowler on one-month loan

Toby Lester could make his Warwickshire debut against reigning county champions Surrey at The Oval on Sunday

Warwickshire have signed Lancashire left-arm seamer Toby Lester on a one-month loan deal.

The 26-year-old, who has not played a first-class game this season, has been added with the Bears' bowling department affected by injuries.

Liam Norwell will have a scan on the hamstring injury he sustained in the Championship win over Yorkshire.

In addition, Australia-born Ryan Sidebottom will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

But England's Olly Stone is progressing well in his recovery from a back problem, playing for Warwickshire's second XI earlier this week.

Lester, who has taken 12 wickets in his 11 first-class appearances to date, could make his Bears debut against Surrey on Sunday.

Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said: "To be able to bring a talented left-arm seamer into our attack is a real boost to the squad ahead of our trip to The Oval.

"Our thanks go to Lancashire for their support in allowing us to loan Toby at short notice."