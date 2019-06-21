Benny Howell: Gloucestershire all-rounder extends deal until 2022

Benny Howell plays in all three formats of the game for Gloucestershire

Gloucestershire all-rounder Benny Howell has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 season.

The former Hampshire player, 30, joined the county in 2012 and helped them win the One-Day Cup in 2015.

Howell has averaged 30.85 with the bat from seven County Championship innings this season and has taken 12 wickets in 50-over games - the most at the club.

"I thought long and hard and I am pleased to commit my future to this club," Howell said.

Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson added: "He's been an integral part of the changing room for a number of years and we all look forward to that continuing."