Will Smith: Durham batsman announces retirement

Will Smith
Will Smith captained Durham when they won the County Championship for the second time in 2009

Durham batsman Will Smith has retired from cricket at the age of 36.

Smith, a County Championship winner on three occasions with Nottinghamshire and Durham, has only made one Division Two appearance this year.

He returned to Chester-le-Street in 2018 after four seasons with Hampshire.

"Due to a lack of opportunities and a willingness to see Durham's young players have as many chances as possible, I can say that now is absolutely the right time," he said.

"I have given everything as a player that I can possibly give."

Smith averaged 32.78 in 183 first-class matches, scoring 18 centuries.

