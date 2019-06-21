County Championship: Worcestershire and Sussex settle for draw

Birmingham-born Aaron Thomason, 21, joined Sussex on Monday following his release by Warwickshire

County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day four): Sussex 255 & 424: Evans 113, Thomason 90, Brown 64; Barnard 3-68 Worcestershire 383 & 82-2: Mitchell 34* Worcestershire (12 pts) drew with Sussex (10 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire and Sussex settled for a draw in their County Championship Division Two match at Kidderminster.

The visitors resumed on 236-5 and centurion Laurie Evans (113) added only seven to his overnight score before falling to Ross Whiteley (2-73).

Ed Barnard finished with 3-68 but debutant Aaron Thomason smashed four sixes in his 115-ball 90 as Sussex were dismissed for 424, a lead of 296.

Worcestershire reached 82-2 when the two captains shook hands on a draw.