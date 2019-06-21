England suffer shock Cricket World Cup defeat against Sri Lanka

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport at Headingley

Root & Buttler fall to leave England in trouble
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Headingley, Leeds
Sri Lanka 232-9 (50 overs): Mathews 85*, Wood 3-40, Archer 3-52
England 212 (47 overs): Stokes 82*, Root 57, Malinga 4-43
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
Scorecard; Table; Schedule

England were strangled into a shock 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka that dented their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals and breathed life into the tournament.

Chasing 233 on an increasingly difficult pitch, the hosts were smothered by a brilliant Sri Lanka bowling performance in a compelling contest at Headingley.

When Ben Stokes was joined by last man Mark Wood, England still needed 47, but Stokes clubbed 24 from nine deliveries to make a deafening crowd believe.

Wood, though, edged Nuwan Pradeep behind to leave Stokes stranded on 82 not out and England 212 all out.

They had earlier restricted Sri Lanka to 232-9, with Angelo Mathews' painstaking 85 proving to be a match-winning innings.

England stay third in the 10-team table, but their three most difficult group games - against Australia, India and New Zealand - are still to come.

Sri Lanka climb to fifth, only two points behind England, their unlikely hopes of reaching the semi-finals still alive.

More to follow.

World Cup group table
RankTeamPWLTNRRRPts
1Australia651000.84910
2New Zealand540011.5919
3England642001.4578
4India430011.0297
5Sri Lanka62202-1.1196
6Bangladesh62301-0.4075
7West Indies513010.2723
8South Africa61401-0.1933
9Pakistan51301-1.9333
10Afghanistan50500-2.0890

Top four go through to semi-finals

