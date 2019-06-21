England suffer shock Cricket World Cup defeat against Sri Lanka

Media playback is not supported on this device Root & Buttler fall to leave England in trouble

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Headingley, Leeds Sri Lanka 232-9 (50 overs): Mathews 85*, Wood 3-40, Archer 3-52 England 212 (47 overs): Stokes 82*, Root 57, Malinga 4-43 Sri Lanka won by 20 runs Scorecard; Table; Schedule

England were strangled into a shock 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka that dented their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals and breathed life into the tournament.

Chasing 233 on an increasingly difficult pitch, the hosts were smothered by a brilliant Sri Lanka bowling performance in a compelling contest at Headingley.

When Ben Stokes was joined by last man Mark Wood, England still needed 47, but Stokes clubbed 24 from nine deliveries to make a deafening crowd believe.

Wood, though, edged Nuwan Pradeep behind to leave Stokes stranded on 82 not out and England 212 all out.

They had earlier restricted Sri Lanka to 232-9, with Angelo Mathews' painstaking 85 proving to be a match-winning innings.

England stay third in the 10-team table, but their three most difficult group games - against Australia, India and New Zealand - are still to come.

Sri Lanka climb to fifth, only two points behind England, their unlikely hopes of reaching the semi-finals still alive.

More to follow.

World Cup group table Rank Team P W L T NR RR Pts 1 Australia 6 5 1 0 0 0.849 10 2 New Zealand 5 4 0 0 1 1.591 9 3 England 6 4 2 0 0 1.457 8 4 India 4 3 0 0 1 1.029 7 5 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 0 2 -1.119 6 6 Bangladesh 6 2 3 0 1 -0.407 5 7 West Indies 5 1 3 0 1 0.272 3 8 South Africa 6 1 4 0 1 -0.193 3 9 Pakistan 5 1 3 0 1 -1.933 3 10 Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0 -2.089 0

Top four go through to semi-finals