England suffer shock Cricket World Cup defeat against Sri Lanka
|ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Headingley, Leeds
|Sri Lanka 232-9 (50 overs): Mathews 85*, Wood 3-40, Archer 3-52
|England 212 (47 overs): Stokes 82*, Root 57, Malinga 4-43
|Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
England were strangled into a shock 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka that dented their hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals and breathed life into the tournament.
Chasing 233 on an increasingly difficult pitch, the hosts were smothered by a brilliant Sri Lanka bowling performance in a compelling contest at Headingley.
When Ben Stokes was joined by last man Mark Wood, England still needed 47, but Stokes clubbed 24 from nine deliveries to make a deafening crowd believe.
Wood, though, edged Nuwan Pradeep behind to leave Stokes stranded on 82 not out and England 212 all out.
They had earlier restricted Sri Lanka to 232-9, with Angelo Mathews' painstaking 85 proving to be a match-winning innings.
England stay third in the 10-team table, but their three most difficult group games - against Australia, India and New Zealand - are still to come.
Sri Lanka climb to fifth, only two points behind England, their unlikely hopes of reaching the semi-finals still alive.
|World Cup group table
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|T
|NR
|RR
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0.849
|10
|2
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1.591
|9
|3
|England
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1.457
|8
|4
|India
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1.029
|7
|5
|Sri Lanka
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|-1.119
|6
|6
|Bangladesh
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|-0.407
|5
|7
|West Indies
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0.272
|3
|8
|South Africa
|6
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-0.193
|3
|9
|Pakistan
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|-1.933
|3
|10
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-2.089
|0
Top four go through to semi-finals