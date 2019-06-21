Jason Roy: England batsman eyes World Cup return against Australia

Jason Roy smashed 153 against Bangladesh in his last innings

England opener Jason Roy is aiming to be fit for Tuesday's World Cup match against Australia, but says his return will be managed "game by game".

Roy tore his hamstring in the defeat of West Indies last Friday and has missed the meetings with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

"It's healing pretty well. It's all good news," he told Test Match Special.

"I'll have a scan in a couple of days to make sure everything is going in the right direction."

James Vince opened in Roy's absence against Afghanistan, a game where England set a new one-day international record of 25 sixes in an innings.

And the Surrey opener conceded that there was some frustration at missing out on the Old Trafford run-fest.

"You do think that, but we have the bigger picture in mind," he said. "We have the semi-finals and the final and all of that to play for. If you look at it game by game, you can get frustrated, but I don't do that.

"It can't be: 'I'll definitely be back for this game or that game.' It's something that we have to manage day by day."