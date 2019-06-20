Heather Knight: Commonwealth Games spot would have 'amazing impact' on women's cricket

Knight's England enjoyed a 3-0 sweep over West Indies in June's one-day international series

A place at the Commonwealth Games would have an "amazing impact" on women's cricket and will inspire young players, says England captain Heather Knight.

Organisers have proposed women's Twenty20 cricket, beach volleyball and Para-table tennis for Birmingham 2022.

England's netball team won a first Commonwealth title last year and Knight hopes cricket can take the spotlight in a similar fashion if added in 2022.

"All the girls would love to be a part of it," said Knight, 28.

"It is a little bit different and unique. Everyone relates to the Commonwealth Games and representing England makes me very proud so to do so there would be special.

"If you look at what the Commonwealth gold did for English netball after last year you can see what an amazing impact it could have on women's cricket in this country."

Women's cricket has been approved by the executive board of the Commonwealth Games Federation, with final confirmation depending on a vote by its 71 member associations and an announcement expected in the next six weeks.

The Berkshire right-hander says the news has been the talk of the England squad as her side prepare to face West Indies in their next T20 international on Friday - a game you can follow on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, and the BBC Sport website and app.

"It is brilliant news," Knight told the International Cricket Council's website. "Birmingham is the ideal place to hold it too, it's a city that loves its cricket and will really get behind the team.

"Hopefully this will take women's cricket to a new audience, to other countries who never really saw it as a priority and increase its funding. Hopefully, I will still be playing in 2022 too!

"To have an international competition in this country again is amazing. I was 11 when the Commonwealth Games were held in Manchester in 2002 but I can remember some of it and seeing English athletes winning gold.

"Things like that always inspired and pushed me, and I hope young girls will be the same."

Cricket's brief Commonwealth Games history

Despite its strong association with many Commonwealth countries, cricket has appeared only once in the Games - as a 16-team men's tournament in 1998, which was won by South Africa.

England did not take part, though Scotland and Northern Ireland did - as well as three of the Caribbean nations competing under their own flags, rather than as West Indies.