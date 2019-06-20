Craig Meschede: Glamorgan all-rounder's efforts in vain for Germany

Craig Meschede is expected to return to the Glamorgan team for the T20 Blast

Glamorgan all-rounder Craig Meschede was unable to help Germany reach the 2020 T20 World Cup qualifiers after coming second in the European round.

Meschede, 27, was playing in his first tournament for Germany, qualifying through his father's family.

He top-scored in wins over Guernsey, Denmark and Jersey, and was also man of the match in a victory over Norway.

But Germany, who only lost to Italy, were pipped for first place by Jersey on run-rate.

Jersey now advance to a 14-team final qualifying tournament, which starts in the United Arab Emirates on 11 October, that will decide the final six places at the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The highlight of Meschede's week at the event in Guernsey came when he smashed five sixes in one over off Denmark bowler Hamid Shah.

He was originally selected for Germany in 2018 but dropped out when he was recalled to the Glamorgan first team.

Meschede is expected to feature in the Glamorgan squad for the T20 Blast in July and August.