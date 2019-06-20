Adam Rossington: Northants name wicketkeeper-batsman captain after new deal

Adam Rossington captained Northants against Durham last week

Northants have named Adam Rossington as their new red-ball skipper after the wicketkeeper-batsman signed a new deal until the end of the 2021 season.

The 26-year-old takes over the captaincy for the rest of the County Championship campaign after Alex Wakely stepped down earlier this month.

Rossington has averaged 65.80 with the bat in Division Two this season, the highest at the club.

"It's a great privilege and honour, I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

Northants head coach David Ripley said: "He was a strong candidate for red-ball captaincy at the start of the season, we knew all the attributes were there and now he has the chance to grab the opportunity. I can see him doing it long-term."

Rossington has been at Wantage Road since joining from Middlesex in 2014.