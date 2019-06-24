County Championship: Seven dropped Leicestershire catches help Northants to benefit

Alex Wakely hit only his second half-century in eight Championship innings this season

County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 299: Wakely 65, Rossington 45, Coles 41*; Wright 4-78, Abbas 3-49 Leicestershire 6-0: (3 overs) Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Northants (2 pts) by 293 runs Scorecard

Former Northamptonshire skipper Alex Wakely made a dogged 65 in over three hours at the crease to help his side cash in on seven dropped Leicestershire catches at Wantage Road.

In his first innings since Adam Rossington was officially appointed his successor as Northants captain, Wakely helped steer his side to 299.

Rossington (45) and Matt Coles (41 not out) also weighed in with key runs.

The Foxes then saw out the final three overs to close on 6-0, 293 behind.

But, although Chris Wright (4-78) and Mohammad Abbas (3-49) were in the wickets, the visitors will be rueing their haul of missed opportunities, having also put down three half-chances, on top of their seven drops.

Wakely's half-century was only his second in eight County Championship innings this season - and his first since the opening day of the season, prior to giving up the captaincy on 6 June.