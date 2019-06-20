County Championship: Kent beat Nottinghamshire by 285 runs

Kent seamer Harry Podmore ran through the Nottinghamshire top order on the fourth day

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Tunbridge Wells (day four) Kent 309 & 363-5 dec: Denly 167, Bell-Drummond 79; Pattinson 2-67 Nottinghamshire 267 & 120: Duckett 23; Podmore 5-41 Kent (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (5 pts) by 285 runs Match scorecard

Winless Nottinghamshire collapsed to a resounding 285-run final-day defeat by Kent, whose victory was set up by 167 not out from England batsman Joe Denly.

Kent resumed on 277-3, 319 ahead, and Denly struck five sixes during a brutal half-hour offensive before declaring on 363-5, setting Notts 406 for victory.

Ben Slater and Ben Duckett saw out the first six overs, but once Duckett (23) fell the visitors quickly subsided.

Harry Podmore starred with the ball, taking 5-41 to skittle Notts for 120.

Nottinghamshire remain rooted to the bottom of the Division One table after another meek batting display, with four defeats and three draws from their first seven games.

Kent, themselves bowled out for just 59 as they were beaten by Somerset in their last fixture, recorded their second victory since winning promotion last year.

While Matt Milnes, who took 5-68 in the first innings, and Podmore both impressed in the home side's attack, it was Denly's magnificent innings that proved key.

The 33-year-old, omitted from England's World Cup squad, had only scored 44 runs in five County Championship innings before coming to the crease on day three.

But he looked in fine touch as he compiled 111 prior to stumps, before then hitting the accelerator on the fourth morning to completely bat Notts out of the game.

Despite being the first wicket to fall, Duckett's 23 was the top score of any visiting batsman, with only four others reaching double figures.