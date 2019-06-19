Shikhar Dhawan: India opener ruled out of World Cup with fractured thumb

Shikhar Dhawan scored a century despite injuring his hand against Australia

India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the remainder of the World Cup with a fractured left thumb.

Dhawan, 33, was struck by a delivery from Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins but went on to score 117 from 109 balls in India's 36-run win on 9 June.

He missed Sunday's match against Pakistan, with KL Rahul opening in his absence, and he will be in a cast until the middle of July.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been confirmed as Dhawan's replacement.

Left-hander Dhawan has made 17 one-day centuries and averages 44.91 with the bat.

India, who are unbeaten in the 2019 World Cup, next play Afghanistan on Saturday at Southampton.