County Championship: Eight wickets in match for first time as Hannon-Dalby halts Tykes

Gary Ballance was the second victim for Oliver Hannon-Dalby in his second-innings haul of wickets

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Clifton Park, York (day three): Yorkshire 259: Patterson 60; Hannon-Dalby 5-76 & 178-7: Leaning 47*, Lyth 37, Hannon-Dalby 3-48 Warwickshire 254: Sibley 67, Yates 49, Ambrose 39; Patterson 3-33, Willey 3-71 Yorkshire (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (5 pts) lead by 183 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshireman Oliver Hannon-Dalby claimed his first eight-wicket match haul against his native county as Warwickshire limited the hosts at York.

On a third successive day of classic old-style County Championship cricket, scoring remained at a slow pace.

After moving on from their overnight 193-5, Tim Ambrose made 39 as the Bears posted a score of 254 - five behind.

Hannon-Dalby took three wickets to have the Tykes in bother, only for Jack Leaning's unbeaten 47 to reach 178-7.

From 140-7, Leaning has so far put on 38 with his skipper Steve Patterson, who will resume on 9.

Yorkshire now lead by 183 with just three wickets in hand, but any more than 200 could take a bit of getting on the final day, in what promises to be a fascinating conclusion to a real contest to mark the return of county cricket to York after a 129-year absence.

Halifax-born Hannon-Dalby had never previously got more than seven wickets in a first-class match. But, following his first-innings 5-75, after taking the early wicket of Will Fraine and Gary Ballance, he then returned to have Jonny Tattersall caught behind.

And, with his 30th birthday on Thursday, the Bears will be hoping that he can take the two of the final three wickets early on in the morning to earn a first 10-wicket match haul and thereby set up the chance of a second Championship Division One win in three games.