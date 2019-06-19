County Championship: Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 10 wickets

Lancashire's James Anderson took 5-18 in 17 overs in the first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day three): Derbyshire 153: Anderson 5-18, Onions 3-19 & 84: Onions 5-38, Anderson 4-29 Lancashire 236: Croft 53*; Reece 6-58 & 4-0 Lancashire (20 pts) beat Derbyshire (3 pts) by 10 wickets Match scorecard

Graham Onions and James Anderson tore through the Derbyshire order for the second time in the match as Division Two leaders Lancashire completed a 10-wicket victory inside three days.

England seamer Anderson followed his 5-18 in the first innings with figures of 4-29 and Onions took 5-38 as the hosts were bowled out for just 84.

Having resumed on 19-4, Derbyshire only avoided an innings defeat by one run.

Keaton Jennings struck his first ball for four to seal Lancashire's win.

The result strengthens their position at the top of the table, with four wins and three draws from their opening seven County Championship fixtures.

The Red Rose county's new-ball pair of Anderson and Onions ended with combined figures of 60 overs, 20 maidens and 17 wickets for 104 runs.

Before Onions took the last two Derbyshire wickets to fall, Anderson had looked set to better his previous-best match haul - the 11-71 he took as England beat Pakistan in 2010.