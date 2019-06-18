Three-day inter-pro: Leinster in control against Warriors after rain-affected second day

Porterfield hit 25 runs as the Warriors batted first

Leinster Lightning took advantage of another rain-affected day as they dismissed North-West Warriors for 135 at Bready.

With play not starting until 14:00 BST on the second of the three-day inter-provincial, the visitors then responded by posting 49 for one after 13 overs.

After only 75 overs being played, it looks like the game could be heading for a draw.

Leinster won the toss on Tuesday and put the hosts in to bat first.

Ireland captain William Porterfield hit 25 runs for Ireland before being bowled by Peter Chase and Aaron Gillespie scored 22 before being bowled by Tyrone Kane.

In 13 overs before the close, Lightning scored 49-1, with Jack Tector the only casualty as he was bowled by Craig Young after hitting 15 runs.

Play is set to resume for the final day on Wednesday.

North-West Warriors (first innings)135 (59.3 overs) W Porterfield 25, A Gillespie 22, D Scanlon 21; S Singh 3-15, P Chase 2-24.

Leinster Lightning (first innings) 49-1 (13 overs) C McLoughlin-Gavin 18 not out