Eoin Morgan: England captain hits record 17 sixes against Afghanistan

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Old Trafford England 397-6 (50 overs): Morgan 148 (71), Bairstow 90 (99), Root 88 (82) Afghanistan: Yet to bat Scorecard; Table; Schedule

England captain Eoin Morgan broke the record for sixes in a one-day international innings with an astonishing display of hitting in the World Cup match against Afghanistan.

Morgan hammered 17 sixes in his 148 off 71 balls on a riotous afternoon at Old Trafford.

His innings, allied to 90 from Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root's 88, lifted England to 397-6, their highest World Cup total.

England's tally of 25 sixes broke their own record for a team in an ODI - 24 against West Indies in Grenada this year.

Morgan, a doubt for this game because of a back spasm suffered on Friday, only arrived at the crease at the end of the 30th over when England were 164-2.

What followed was a brutal assault that turned fielders into spectators and spectators into fielders.

When Afghanistan dropped short, he heaved or swept the ball over the leg side, often into the massive temporary stand at Old Trafford.

When the ball was pitched up, he smashed it straight.

Morgan had one life, on 28, when Dawlat Zadran barely got a hand to a chance at deep mid-wicket.

After that, he pummelled 120 from 46 balls to the delight of a crowd who at one point were singing his name.

Morgan's first fifty came from 36 balls and his second from 21. In the 14 balls he faced after reaching three figures, one of which got him out, he smashed 47.

When he was dismissed, caught at long-off, he received a handshake from bowler and opposite number Gulbadin Naib, then departed to a rapturous standing ovation.

Morgan's tally beat the record of 16 sixes in an ODI innings jointly held by Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma and AB de Villiers.