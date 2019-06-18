Ed Joyce: Former Ireland batsman named interim women's coach

Ed Joyce took his first training session with the Irish women's squad on Tuesday

Former Ireland batsman Ed Joyce will take temporary charge of the national women's team following the departure of Aaron Hamilton on Monday.

The 40-year-old will be head coach through to the T20 World Cup qualifier in August/September.

Joyce has been involved in the Irish coaching set-up since he announced his international retirement in May 2018.

"It's a chance to further my journey in coaching and I'm excited by the talent and potential of this squad," he said.

Hamilton left Ireland to return to his native Australia after four years in charge of the national side.

His reign saw the team qualify for two ICC Women's T20 World Cups, winning the 2016 qualifier in an exciting last-ball match in Thailand.

Joyce holds the first-class Irish record for the most runs in a match, scoring 231 against United Arab Emirates in 2015.

He made his debut for Ireland in 1997 and played more than 100 matches, either side of a six-year spell playing for England.

"There were some extremely encouraging performances from several players during the West Indies series and this bodes well leading into potentially more important games later in the summer," added the former Sussex captain.

"I have been coaching some of the top order batters on a one-to-one basis, as well as joining squad sessions in the lead-up to the West Indies series that just finished.

"The initial period for me now is getting to know the further squad and helping the team prepare for a tough six-match series against Zimbabwe in July.

"This series, combined with the quadrangular series in August, is ideal preparation leading into the T20 Qualifier which is undoubtedly our biggest and most important test this summer."