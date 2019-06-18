County Championship: Sussex fight back at Kidderminster after Wayne Parnell's four wickets

Sussex batsman Dan Van Zyl was the day's only victim for home skipper Joe Leach on the stroke of lunch at Chester Road

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Chester Road, Kidderminster (day one): Sussex 185-6: Brown 64*, Jordan 44*; Parnell 4-59 Worcestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 2 pts, Sussex 0 pts Scorecard

Rain wiped out the final session and a half to halt a Sussex fightback against Worcestershire on the first day of the rescheduled County Championship Division Two fixture at Kidderminster.

After starting on time following the move from waterlogged New Road to Chester Road, Sussex were rocked by three quick wickets from Wayne Parnell.

The former Sussex paceman finished with 4-59 despite Sussex's recovery.

Ben Brown and Chris Jordan shared an unbroken stand to rally to 185-6.

With scores of 156, 131 and 107 in three of his last four County Championship matches, the Sussex captain is now second only to Glamorgan's Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne as Division Two's top run scorer.

The first wicket of the day on Worcestershire's first return to Chester Road since 2008 was for home debutant Adam Finch, who had been preferred to Charlie Morris.

Parnell then dismissed Luke Wells, Harry Finch and Laurie Evans during an initial spell of 3-22 from six overs before returning to remove David Wiese.

But, from 102-6 early in the afternoon session, Brown and Jordan attacked, clubbing an unbroken 83 runs in 18 overs until the rain arrived just before 15:00 BST- and they did not return.

Meanwhile, back in Worcester. . .

A reminder of why they are not at New Road this week - and have had to decamp to Chester Road.

Although this is the 159th flood since Worcestershire first played first-class cricket at New Road in 1899, this is only the 13th time it has happened during the season - and six of them have been since 2007.

This is the sixth time since 2007 that New Road has been under water during the season

In 2007, the county recovered well from the second worst flood in their history and the ground was considered ready to play 23 days later, only for the rain and dirty water to then return, to wash out the rest of the season.

Although the Pears fulfilled their fixtures 12 years ago at outposts such as Edgbaston, nearby Himley, Derby and even Taunton, it was Kidderminster which staged the majority - two Championship games, two T20s and a One-Day Cup contest.

They also staged a Championship game a year later and have since had three 40-over matches, the last of them in 2012.

Worcestershire do not have another home Championship fixture scheduled until Derbyshire are due at New Road on 7 July. But, before that, there is a one-day tour game against Australia A on 25 June, which may also need rearranging.