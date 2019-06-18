County Championship: Tykes skipper Steve Patterson hits 60 and takes 3-21 against Bears

Tykes skipper Steve Patterson completed a first half-century in over three years, just three shy of his career-best 63, also against the Bears at Edgbaston

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Clifton Park, York (day two): Yorkshire 259: Patterson 60, Ballance 54, Willey 46, Fraine 42; Hannon-Dalby 5-76, Miles 4-44 Warwickshire 192-5: Sibley 67, Yates 49; Patterson 3-21 Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (3 pts) by 67 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson hit his season's best score of 60, then took 3-21 in 17 overs on an even day in front of another packed crowd against Warwickshire at Clifton Park, York.

Resuming on 208-8, Patterson helped claim a second batting point before being bowled out for 259, Tykes old boy Olly Hannon-Dalby finishing with 5-76.

Dom Sibley (67) and Rob Yates (49) then put on 101 for the second wicket.

But Warwickshire collapsed from 139-1 before closing on 192-5, within 67.

In a fine run spread over four overs, Patterson got started by bowling Sibley, who is now just seven short of 500 Championship runs this season.

He then found Yates' edge just one short of his maiden half-century, before trapping Adam Hose lbw second ball.

Although David Willey then also removed Matt Lamb, Sam Hain (23 not out) and Tim Ambrose (11 not out) saw their side safely through to the close, having so far put on 26.

Earlier, Halifax-born seamer Hannon-Dalby, claimed both the final two Yorkshire wickets - forcing Patterson to play on for 60 and bowling Ben Coad - to complete the fourth five-wicket haul in his career against his native county, who he left in 2013.

This first game in York since 1890 marks the start of five successive matches away from Edgbaston for Warwickshire.

Bears on the road

17-20 June Yorkshire v Warwickshire (York)

23-26 June Surrey v Warwickshire (The Oval)

30 June-3 July Kent v Warwickshire (Canterbury)

6-9 July Hampshire v Warwickshire (Southampton)

13-16 July Warwickshire v Essex (New Road)

Next Championship fixture at Edgbaston:

18-21 August v Somerset

Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson:

"I wouldn't call it honours even at the moment. I still think we're slightly behind. But we have a new ball in five overs.

"If we bowl well with that, probably better than we did with the first new ball, there's a good chance we can keep them to a similar score to ours.

"Batting last on this surface could be tricky. But we've got to come back in the morning and get it right. We let them get away early on, and it took us a while to claw it back to where we're at now.

"This morning, with the sun out, it felt easier for batting. I enjoyed it out there. At 101-6, it's a bit precarious, and you need to scrape something together. But as the ball got older, it got easier."

Bears fast bowler Oliver-Hannon-Dalby told BBC Coventry & Warwickshire:

"I was talking to Graeme Welch (Warwickshire bowling coach) about this being the first first-class game on this ground, and I said, 'It would be nice to get the first first-class wicket here'.

"He said, 'It would also be nice to get the first five-for here'. It's turned out really nicely. It's special. And it's also my mum's birthday.

"We're really happy to have bowled them out in just over 80 overs. To get the tail-enders out was hard work with the sun out, but we took some positive signs from that.

"Maybe the pitch had flattened out. And credit to Dom Sibley and Rob Yates. They played exceptionally well this afternoon and nullified Yorkshire. It then got a little bit overcast, and Yorkshire bowled well this evening."