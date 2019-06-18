County Championship: Onions moves Lancashire towards victory at Derbyshire

Graham Onions has match figures of 6-28

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day two): Derbyshire 153 & 19-4: Onions 3-9 Lancashire 236: Croft 53*; Reece 6-58 Derbyshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire (4 pts) by 64 runs with six wickets remaining Match scorecard

Graham Onions took three wickets after tea as Division Two leaders Lancashire edged towards victory at Derbyshire.

Six Luis Reece wickets had restricted the Red Rose to 236 earlier on day two - a first-innings lead of 83 runs.

But former England seamer Onions, 36, took 3-9 from six overs, including his 700th first-class victim Wayne Madsen.

Bad light forced the players off at 17:30 BST, with Derbyshire 19-4 - trailing by 64 runs - needing a fine batting display to rescue the match.

James Anderson added to his 5-18 in Derbyshire's first innings, trapping Billy Godleman lbw, but it was Onions once again who ruthlessly dealt with the home side's top order.

Earlier Lancashire's Steven Croft (53 not out) registered the only half-century of the game as he helped them to a batting point before running out of team-mates.

Left-arm medium-pacer Reece finished with figures of 6-58 - taking five wickets in an innings for the third time in his career - but Derbyshire have work to do on day three merely to ensure their opponents have to bat again.