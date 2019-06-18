County Championship: Notts batsmen frustrate Kent on rain-affected day

Chris Nash has scored 465 runs this season at an average of 38.75

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Tunbridge Wells (day two) Kent 309: Crawley 111, Stewart 59; Pattinson 6-73 Nottinghamshire 208-4: Nash 67, Patel 42*; Milnes 2-49 Notts (4 pts) trail Kent (4 pts) by 101 runs Match scorecard

Division One's bottom side Nottinghamshire are on course for a first-innings lead over Kent after losing just four wickets on day two.

Having resumed on 30-0 in reply to Kent's 309, Notts closed on 208-4 with Chris Nash (67) and Samit Patel (42 not out) sharing a stand of 90.

Openers Ben Slater (34) and Ben Duckett (33) also made useful contributions.

Nash, who is Nottinghamshire's leading run scorer this season, has now passed fifty five times in 12 innings.

The 36-year-old had batted for almost four hours at Tunbridge Wells when he edged Harry Podmore behind just before rain brought an early close.

Nottinghamshire are winless in six games this season but reached stumps 101 runs behind Kent's first-innings score, with capable lower-order batsmen to come.

Nash and Patel's watchful fourth-wicket partnership saw them bat for more than 37 overs in tricky, overcast conditions, on a day when there were several interruptions for rain and bad light.

Joe Clarke was the only Notts batsman not to pass 30 as he nicked Kent paceman Matt Milnes to the wicketkeeper for 12.

Once Nash went, captain Steven Mullaney came out for three balls before the players went off and will resume with fellow all-rounder Patel on day three.