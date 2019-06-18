County Championship: Glamorgan avoid follow-on despite Steve Finn blast

Middlesex fast bowler Steve Finn has played 36 Tests for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Radlett (day three): Middlesex 410: Stirling 138, Robson 107; Labuschagne 3-52, de Lange 3-94 Glamorgan 274-9: Lloyd 59, Labuschagne 51, Cullen 50; Finn 5-64 Glamorgan (4 pts) trail Middlesex (7 pts) by 136 runs Match scorecard

Glamorgan go into the final day on 274-9, still 136 runs behind Middlesex, but crucially avoided the follow-on despite a dominant performance from Steve Finn.

The England paceman claimed 5-63 as Glamorgan passed the follow-on target of 261 with eight wickets down.

Graham Wagg (37 not out) and Lukas Carey took them to safety after two quick wickets for Paul Stirling.

David Lloyd and Tom Cullen both hit fifties before mistiming shots as the pitch showed signs of variable bounce.

They came together at 118-5 with a partnership of 86 proving enough to halt the Middlesex momentum despite Finn's first five-wicket haul since 2017.

Rain restricted play to just 48 overs on day three, and with more delays likely it could be difficult to achieve a positive result in the first Championship game at Radlett.

Middlesex fast bowler Steve Finn told BBC Sport Wales:

"I felt in pretty good rhythm, I've been out of the first team with injury and then playing in the second team, so I'm happy to put us in a position where if the weather hadn't played its part, we'd have been in a good position going into the last day.

"I felt I did bowl well the majority of the time though the fifth wicket wasn't the best ball, if you put it in the right area often enough then hopefully you'll get a reward.

"I'm still getting there(to full fitness), my girlfriend had to push me out of bed this morning because of a stiff back, but luckily it loosened up. I haven't played a lot in the last 18 months and had two knee surgeries, but I'm back, my knee's normal and the rest of my body's getting up to speed.

"I'm not sure whether we would have enforced the follow-on, if the weather had stayed normal, batting again and bowling last on that wicket would have been the best way to win.

Glamorgan wicket-keeper/batsman Tom Cullen told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was quite a poor day with the bat for us but making them bat again hopefully secures the draw at least and we move on unbeaten.

"When I walked in it felt there was quite a bit of pressure in the situation, but that's been the story of our season, we've shown grit and determination to get ourselves out of positions like that and that's great.

"It's pleasing to get another fifty but I haven't converted it and I'm hungry to do that in the next few games if I get a chance.

"The attitude we're taking into games is that we want to be tougher to beat and if we pick up a win here and there, that helps our bid for promotion."