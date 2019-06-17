Ireland Women's head coach Aaron Hamilton to leave his role

Aaron Hamilton led Ireland to two ICC Women's T20 World Cups

Ireland Women's head coach Aaron Hamilton is to leave his role to return to his native Australia after four years in charge of the national side.

Hamilton's reign saw the team qualify for two ICC Women's T20 World Cups, winning the 2016 qualifier in an exciting last-ball match in Thailand.

Hamilton met with Cricket Ireland officials to discuss outcomes from a post-World Cup review last week.

The sides mutually agreed to end the his contract early.

Hamilton also took over responsibility for the women's Academy during his tenure.

"I relocated here from Australia in 2015 to take on what was going to be a major challenge, but after 17 years working in different sporting and cricket environments, I saw the role as a chance to push both myself and Irish cricket forward," said Hamilton.

"It was obvious that the sport was entering a new phase, particularly with the start of the Toyota Super 3s in 2015 and the Academy only being a couple of years old."

"It has been a highly enjoyable time and a great squad of players to work with. While qualifying for two T20 World Cups were definitely highlights, what has been just as satisfying has been to watch the emergence of some great young talent, as well as the recent introduction of first-ever part-time professional contracts for six of our players.

"These alone allow me to exit the role satisfied that I have left the squad with an exciting platform to build on."

Chief executive of Cricket Ireland Warren Deutrom thanked the departing coach for his "work and commitment to the role over the last four years".

"His time in the role has straddled a period of growth and transition for the sport and Aaron has overseen his duties always with an eye to what was important for the long-term success of the squad," said Deutrom.

The statement released by Cricket Ireland indicated they will begin the search for a new Women's head coach shortly and will put in place "interim arrangements" for the series of three 50-over games and three T20 matches against Zimbabwe in the first half of July.