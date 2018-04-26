Cricket World Cup: Fixtures, results and key stats
All 10 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.
The fixtures
June
|17 West Indies v Bangladesh, Taunton
|Scorecard
18 England v Afghanistan, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)
19 New Zealand v South Africa, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)
20 Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge (10:30 BST)
21 England v Sri Lanka, Headingley (10:30 BST)
22 India v Afghanistan, Southampton (10:30 BST)
22 West Indies v New Zealand, Old Trafford (d/n) (13:30 BST)
23 Pakistan v South Africa, Lord's (10:30 BST)
24 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Southampton (10:30 BST)
25 England v Australia, Lord's (10:30 BST)
26 New Zealand v Pakistan, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)
27 West Indies v India, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)
28 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)
29 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Headingley (10:30 BST)
29 New Zealand v Australia, Lord's (d/n) (13:30 BST)
30 England v India, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)
July
1 Sri Lanka v West Indies, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)
2 Bangladesh v India, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)
3 England v New Zealand, Chester-le-Street (10:30 BST)
4 Afghanistan v West Indies, Headingley (10:30 BST)
5 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Lord's (10:30 BST)
6 Sri Lanka v India, Headingley (10:30 BST)
6 Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford (d/n) (13:30 BST)
9 *First semi-final: 1st v 4th, Old Trafford (10:30 BST)
11 *Second semi-final: 2nd v 3rd, Edgbaston (10:30 BST)
14 *Final, Lord's (10:30 BST)
*Semi-finals and final have a reserve day
The top performers
Full list of World Cup averages
The not-so-top performers
Table and statistics updated after every match; Where bowlers have the same number of wickets, average is used to determine who makes the top five
The results so far
June
|15 South Africa v Afghanistan, Cardiff (d/n)
|South Africa won by nine wickets (DLS method)
|Report. Scorecard
|13 India v New Zealand, Trent Bridge
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled
|Report.
|9 India v Australia, The Oval
|India won by 36 runs
|Report. Scorecard. The curious case of immovable bails
|7 Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Bristol
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled
|Report
May
|30 England v South Africa, The Oval
|England won by 104 runs
|Report.Scorecard.Reaction
