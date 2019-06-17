Cricket World Cup: England's Jason Roy to miss next two matches

By Stephan Shemilt

BBC Sport

Breaking news
England v Afghanistan, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
Venue: Old Trafford Date: Tuesday, 18 June
Coverage: Live Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra. Text commentary on BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

Opener Jason Roy will miss England's next two World Cup matches, but captain Eoin Morgan could be fit to face Afghanistan at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Roy suffered a hamstring tear and Morgan a back spasm in the eight-wicket win over West Indies on Friday.

Roy, 28, will sit out the meeting with Afghanistan and Friday's match against Sri Lanka, with England saying he will be assessed on an "ongoing basis".

Morgan's spasm has "settled down" and a decision will be made before the game.

More to follow.

