County Championship: James Anderson takes 5-18 to help Lancashire bowl out Derbyshire

James Anderson took his 47th first-class career 'five-fer' - and 19th for Lancashire - but his first at Derby

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 153: Du Plooy 38*; Anderson 5-18, Onions 3-19 Lancashire 8-1: Reece 1-6 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (0 pts) by 145 runs Match scorecard

James Anderson (5-18) and Graham Onions (3-19) did the damage as Lancashire took less than two sessions to bowl out Derbyshire cheaply for 153 on a rain-hit first day at the County Ground.

After a delayed start until 14:30 BST, Anderson and Onions wasted no time as they quickly reduced the hosts to 24-5.

But Alex Hughes and Lancashire old boy Matt Critchley rallied and Leus du Plooy, dropped twice, ended 38 not out.

Derbyshire did dismiss Keaton Jennings as Lancashire closed on 8-1.

The England opener was an lbw victim for another of Derbyshire's Lancashire old boys Luis Reece off the fourth ball of the third over.

But nightwatchman Saqib Mahmood did his job, safely seeing off 10 of the remaining 14 deliveries.

Derbyshire have youngster Sam Connors making his County Championship debut in place of Tony Palladino.

Anderson, who remained patient when Onions took the first three wickets, ended up returning his most economical figures in county cricket, conceding 18 off 17 overs.

England's all-time top Test wicket taker already has 24 first-class scalps this season as he continues his warm-up to this summer's Ashes series which begins at Edgbaston on 1 August.

Fellow 36-year-old Onions now has 20 wickets this season for the Division Two leaders.

Leus du Plooy told BBC Radio Derby:

"We can be fairly happy with the recovery. They are class bowlers so we can be pretty proud of the fightback.

"It's new for me batting at number eight. English conditions are way different from back in South Africa so it's about getting into it and trying to face as many balls as possible.

"I can only learn from it and facing the number one Test bowler in these conditions is a great experience for me."

Lancs fast bowler Jimmy Anderson told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"We did well to get out there and play, to be honest. It was very wet, so to get on the field was a positive thing and once we got out there it wasn't too bad underfoot.

"We bowled really well to start with and, at 24-5, maybe we could have pressed home that advantage more. Although credit to them, they played pretty well.

"We are relatively happy. It did a bit early on with a bit of moisture in the pitch and it got flatter as the day went on so we are pretty happy with our day's work."