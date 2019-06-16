Ollie Robinson: Kent wicketkeeper agrees contract extension

Ollie Robinson has scored two Championship hundreds this season

Kent wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson has agreed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2021 season.

The 20-year-old, who made his first-class debut in 2018, has established himself in the first team this summer in the absence of injured Sam Billings.

He currently heads Kent's Championship batting averages, having scored 406 runs, and taken 25 catches.

"I know that I'm at a county where I can keep developing and I'm looking forward to future challenges," he said.