County Championship: Robson gets Middlesex off to solid start against Glamorgan at Radlett

Sam Robson has played in seven Test matches for England

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Radlett Middlesex 151-3 (51 overs): Robson 85* Glamorgan: Yet to bat Middlesex 0 pts, Glamorgan 1 pt Match scorecard

Sam Robson's season-best score of 85 not out gave Middlesex a solid start as they reached 151-3 against Glamorgan on a rain-shortened first day at Radlett.

After a lost morning, Robson looked composed in bowler-friendly cloudy conditions, with a green-tinged strip for Radlett's first Championship game.

Despite an opening stand of 77 with Stevie Eskinazi (31), Robson's partners looked less assured.

David Lloyd, Graham Wagg and Marchant de Lange claimed a wicket each.

The hosts did well to survive relatively unscathed after being put in to bat by Lloyd.

But Glamorgan's seamers notched up plenty of near-misses.

Middlesex batsman Sam Robson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was tough. They bowled well, so it was pleasing. We're happy with where we're at.

"We've played a bit here and trained here so we knew what it was like. The ground staff have done a great job here considering the weather over the last week and a half.

"There was still good value for shots, so we knew if we could hang in, there were scoring opportunities.

"I've not got as many as I would have liked over the last few weeks, so it was good to be back in the runs. Hopefully I can keep going."

Glamorgan captain David Lloyd told BBC Sport Wales:

"A frustrating day, we did bowl pretty well in parts and probably deserved a couple more wickets. Another day we could have got them five or six down but it wasn't meant to be.

"We'll look to go bang-bang in the morning and put the pressure back on them.

"When you come to out grounds you know what to expect. It's a lovely ground and a nice wicket.

"The lads reacted well because it might have drifted away but we got wickets. It's a shame we couldn't have got one more but not a bad day."