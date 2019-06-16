County Championship: Simon Harmer takes 5-23 to hurt Hants title hopes

In claiming his 11th 'five-fer' for Essex, Simon Harmer went past 100 first-class wickets at Chelmsford

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cloudfm County Ground Hampshire 118: Rossouw 34; Harmer 5-23, Cook 3-50, Porter 2-44 Essex 147-3: Bopara 50*, Lawrence 34*, Browne 31; Barker 2-20 Essex (3 pts) lead Hampshire (1 pt) by 29 runs Match scorecard

Essex finished day one well on top against Hampshire after yet another five-wicket haul for prolific South African spinner Simon Harmer.

After pacemen Jamie Porter and Sam Cook had made key early breakthroughs following a late start, Harmer took 5-23 as Essex made Hampshire rue their decision to bat first.

Having been bowled out for 118, Hants hit back with three quick wickets.

But Ravi Bopara's unbeaten 50 helped his side close at Chelmsford on 147-3.

The former England all-rounder has so far put on 83 with Dan Lawrence which threatens to transform this contest.

Having bowled out Hampshire in 34 overs, Essex slumped from 53-0 to 64-3 - including the wickets of Alastair Cook and Nick Browne inside five balls - when the pair came together.

But, in just under two hours, they helped build a 29-run lead, with seven wickets in hand, for the hosts.

Essex, beaten by an innings at Southampton in April, already look right on course for revenge.

Harmer has now taken 35 Championship wickets this season at a cost of 19.40 each, 24 of them at Chelmsford.