The biggest match of the World Cup so far is under way at Old Trafford between great rivals India and Pakistan.

You can follow our live text commentary, featuring video clips from the match.

Here are some of the best pictures from the build-up to the match, which attracted more than 700,000 ticket requests.

Pakistan fans made sure there was plenty of green and white amid the sea of blue at Old Trafford

No half-and-half scarves in evidence but fans of both teams arrived together

There were not many supporters without a flag

India fans added to the atmosphere inside the Old Trafford stadium with their array of instruments

BBC reporter Amy Lofthouse captures the atmosphere just before the start of play

Pakistan supporters remained in good spirits despite there being no early India wickets to cheer

There were plenty of homemade signs to attract the attention of the cameras

As always there was plenty of passion on display for the big match

This gentleman even broke out a watermelon for the occasion

It remained good natured even when the match began

There were divided loyalties, though - even in the same household

Some went for clothing that both demonstrated allegiance and combated the Manchester weather, which at least stayed dry