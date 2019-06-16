Cricket World Cup final could be free-to-air says ICC

The Cricket World Cup is being hosted by England and Wales

Talks about making the World Cup final free-to-air in the UK are taking place, says International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson.

Sky are showing the event live with TV highlights on Channel 4 and clips on the BBC Sport website.

The final is on 14 July at Lord's.

"I know that the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) and the local organising committee are working with the Sky people to try to maximise the reach for the match," said Richardson.

Speaking to BBC Radio's 5 Live's Sportsweek, the boss of cricket's world governing body added: "We are hopeful that something can be arranged in that regard."

Channel 4 have been criticised in some quarters for how late they have been showing the highlights.

However, they have said they plan to broadcast England highlights "as early as possible" in their schedule, and for the latter stages of the tournament "will look to air more matches in an earlier slot".

Subscription channel BT Sport showed football's Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham for free on YouTube and its website.

BT said they had 11.3m viewers across digital and TV platforms for the match on 1 June.