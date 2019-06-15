David Warner meets net bowler Jaykishan Plaha who he struck on head

David Warner gave Jaykishan Plaha a signed Australia shirt

Australia batsman David Warner has met the net bowler he struck on the head with a powerful drive a week ago.

Jaykishan Plaha says he faces six weeks of recovery after he was knocked down at The Oval, leaving Warner visibly upset as he was treated at the ground.

"What a week it's been, one week since I got hit on my head from a cracking shot from David Warner," Plaha said.

"A big thanks to David who wanted to see me was a pleasure to meet you and have a good chat with you."

Plaha, who was among a handful of local cricketers helping the Australians prepare for their third match of the World Cup in London when he was struck on the head, said he was "glad to be standing back up".

The pair met at The Oval on Saturday, where Australia moved to the top of the World Cup group table with an 87-run win over Sri Lanka, and Warner presented Plaha with a signed Australia shirt.

The net bowler, who has been sharing updates of his recovery on social media, was discharged from hospital earlier in the week after being monitored for concussion.

In 2014 Warner, 32, was playing for New South Wales in a Sheffield Shield game when his Australia team-mate and close friend Phillip Hughes was fatally struck on the head by a ball while batting for South Australia.