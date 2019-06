County Championship: Glamorgan recall pace bowlers De Lange and Van der Gugten

Glamorgan are second in County Championship Division Two

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Middlesex v Glamorgan Venue: Radlett CC, Hertfordshire Date: Sunday, 16 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary BBC Sport online and app; updates BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan recall fast bowlers Marchant de Lange and Timm van der Gugten for their Championship match at Middlesex.

The pair were rested for the rain-hit draw against Derbyshire in Swansea, with just one day between the two fixtures.

Michael Hogan is rested for the first Championship match to be played on the Radlett ground.

Middlesex are still without former Glamorgan all-rounder James Harris because of a broken thumb.

Glamorgan are second in the Division Two table and still unbeaten after six games, while Middlesex are in eighth after their match away to Leicestershire was restricted to just 11 overs in four days.

Glamorgan's Australia Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne is the top scorer in the Championship with 653 runs from 10 completed innings.

Middlesex (from): TBC

Glamorgan (from): Selman, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Lloyd (capt), Root, Morgan, Douthwaite, Wagg, Cullen (wk), de Lange, van der Gugten, Carey.