Eoin Morgan: England captain goes off injured against West Indies

Blow for England as skipper Morgan walks off injured

Captain Eoin Morgan and opener Jason Roy gave England two huge injury concerns during their World Cup match against West Indies in Southampton.

Both men were forced from the field having sustained injuries in seemingly innocuous circumstances.

Roy hurt his left hamstring when chasing the ball in the eighth over.

In the 40th over, Morgan sustained an unknown injury when moving towards the non-striker's stumps to back-up a throw from the outfield.

As Morgan left the field, struggling to climb the pavilion stairs, all-rounder Ben Stokes had his hands on his head in disappointment.

Former England captain Alastair Cook, commentating on Test Match Special, said: "Eoin Morgan's injury looked worse than Jason Roy's. Roy was able to walk off and up the stairs and Morgan was really struggling. He's not one to moan either."

Roy's injury ended his participation in England's fielding effort early on and, while regulations prevent him from batting in the top six in England's reply, it is unclear if he will bat at all.

Like Roy, Morgan's participation in the second innings remains unclear, but it seems likely that Chris Woakes will have to bat at number five, with Liam Plunkett perhaps as high as number six as England reply to West Indies' 212 all out.