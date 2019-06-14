County Championship: Glamorgan comfortably hold Derbyshire

Billy Godleman joined Derbyshire from Essex

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, St Helen's, Swansea (day four): Glamorgan 394 & 184-2 Labuschagne 83, Selman 70* Derbyshire 598-5 dec: Godleman 227, Lace 143, Hosein 91* Glamorgan (10 pts) drew with Derbyshire (13 pts) Scorecard

Glamorgan comfortably held out for a draw at 184-2 after Derbyshire gave themselves 58 overs to bowl the home side out.

But the visitors never looked likely to capitalise on their advantage of 204 runs on first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne hit a stylish 83 while Nick Selman finished on a solid 70 not out.

Earlier Billy Godleman took his career-best to 227 and Harvey Hosein made 91 not out in Derbyshire's 598-5 declared.

Bizarrely, Glamorgan bowler Lukas Carey suffered a minor arm injury as he collided with Godleman while appealing successfully for leg-before.

Glamorgan remain second in the table and unbeaten after six matches as they prepare to face Middlesex at Radlett with only one day off.

Fourth-placed Derbyshire, boosted by their fifth-highest ever innings total, host leaders Lancashire on Monday 17 June.