County Championship: Roderick & Higgins make tons in Sussex-Gloucestershire draw

Sussex have played an annual first-class fixture at picturesque Arundel every summer since 1990

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Arundel (day four): Sussex 351-8 dec: Beer 97, Wiese 67, Van Zyl 54; Van Buuren 3-46 Gloucestershire 444-6 dec: Roderick 158, Higgins 119*, Dent 59; Robinson 3-88 Sussex (10 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (10 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire batsmen Gareth Roderick and Ryan Higgins both made centuries on the final afternoon at Arundel Castle as their ran-hit Division Two game with Sussex ended in a tame draw.

South African Roderick hit 158, sharing a stand of 136 with Higgins (119 not out) to reach a fourth batting point.

But his dismissal in the 108th over earned Sussex a second bowling point, meaning equal shares of 10 points each.

Gloucestershire eventually declared on 444-6, to shake hands at 16:50 BST.

Roderick's 100 was his first of the season, while Ollie Robinson was the pick of the Sussex bowlers, again taking picking up three scalps in the innings, to take his haul of wickets this season to 24.

Sussex, who are up to third in the table, are in action on Monday (17 June) when they are scheduled to meet Worcestershire at New Road.

But, given the threat of flooding from the River Severn at Worcester following this week's rain, BBC Sussex have reported that there is a possibility that the game could yet get switched to nearby Kidderminster, their customary back-up ground.

Gloucestershire, who climb to fifth and have played a game less than most teams, are due to start their next game the same day against Leicestershire at Grace Road.