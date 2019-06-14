James Anderson tells England fans not to boo Australia's David Warner

James Anderson (left) fears booing "will spur Warner on to perform even better"

Bowler James Anderson has asked England fans not to boo Australia opener David Warner as it "will spur him on to perform even better".

Warner has been jeered during the World Cup after recently returning from a year-long ban for ball tampering.

But he scored his first international century since his his comeback to help Australia beat Pakistan on Wednesday.

"From our point of view we'd rather he just be left alone," England's Anderson told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

Warner and World Cup team-mate Steve Smith were banned, along with Cameron Bancroft, after being involved in a plot to use sandpaper on the ball during a tour of South Africa in March 2018.

Australia coach Justin Langer asked fans not to boo Warner and Smith during the World Cup but they have both endured hostile receptions.

The pair are also likely to play when the Ashes takes place in England this summer.

Asked if Warner would be targeted for sledging by England players, Anderson said: "I wouldn't have thought so.

"In the last few years we've been trying to stay away from that sort of thing. In terms of crowd reaction, we can't control that."

Anderson is not part of England's limited overs team but, having taken more wickets than any other fast bowler in Test history with 575, will be a key player during the five-Test Ashes series.

He added: "When we go to Australia we get much worse than being booed.

"You know it's just part and parcel of the sport. English fans are very passionate when it comes to the Ashes as well.

"For me, I actually personally think that if David Warner gets booed that will spur him on to perform even better."