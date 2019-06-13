England v West Indies: Hosts complete series whitewash with 135-run win

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilson takes an astonishing diving catch at cover to dismiss Matthews

Third women's one-day international, The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford: England 258-4 (39 overs): Jones 80, Taylor 70, Matthews 2-52 West Indies 131-9 (all out) (37.4 overs): Kycia Knight 38, Cross 2-16, Ecclestone 2-27 England win by 135 runs (DLS method), win series 3-0 Scorecard

England completed a 3-0 series whitewash over West Indies with a 135-run victory in a rain-affected final match of their one-day international series.

Amy Jones hit 80 and Sarah Taylor 70 as England posted 258-4 in 39 overs.

Kate Cross took 2-16 as West Indies - chasing a revised 267 - made 131-9.

The win earned them two points in the International Cricket Council's Women's Championship and virtually guarantees a place in the 2021 World Cup.

Taylor finds form

Taylor reached 4,000 ODI runs during her innings

After scoring a measly 13 in three innings in India and 27 in the opening two games of the series, Taylor's position at three was starting to come under pressure.

As she walked to the crease, former England captain Charlotte Edwards said England would be "desperate" for their wicketkeeper to get among the runs.

Any questions about her place in the side were answered today with a beautifully made 70 off 61 balls. It comes at the right time for her and England ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

Sweeps behind square on both sides of the wicket were a prominent factor throughout her knock, as was hard running between the wickets.

After Taylor fell, Heather Knight (40 off 19 balls) took control of the innings. The captain came in slightly later than usual as a result of Danni Wyatt being promoted and showed an ability to be a finisher for England with two massive maximums.

