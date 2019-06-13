Olly Hannon-Dalby: Warwickshire bowler signs two-year contract extension

Oliver Hannon-Dalby
Olly Hannon-Dalby joined Warwickshire from Yorkshire in 2013

Warwickshire seam bowler Olly Hannon-Dalby has extended his contract with the county for another two years.

The 29-year-old, who joined the Bears from Yorkshire in 2013, will remain at Edgbaston until the end of 2021.

He has taken 222 wickets across all formats and helped them to win County Championship Division Two last season.

"I've enjoyed my time tremendously since I joined the club and we've had a good amount of success on the field as well," said Hannon-Dalby.

