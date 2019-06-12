India in West Indies 2019

August

3 1st Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida (15:30 BST)

4 2nd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida (15:30 BST)

6 3rd Twenty20 international, Guyana (15:30 BST)

8 1st ODI, Guyana (14:30 BST)

11 2nd ODI, Trinidad (14:30 BST)

14 3rd ODI, Trinidad (14:30 BST)

22-26 1st Test, Antigua (14:30 BST)

30-3 Sep 2nd Test, Jamaica (15:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made