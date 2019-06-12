India in West Indies 2019

West Indies' Roston Chase and India's Wriddhiman Saha

August

3 1st Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida (15:30 BST)

4 2nd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill, Florida (15:30 BST)

6 3rd Twenty20 international, Guyana (15:30 BST)

8 1st ODI, Guyana (14:30 BST)

11 2nd ODI, Trinidad (14:30 BST)

14 3rd ODI, Trinidad (14:30 BST)

22-26 1st Test, Antigua (14:30 BST)

30-3 Sep 2nd Test, Jamaica (15:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you